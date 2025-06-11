Crystal Palace forward Daichi Kamada scored twice for Japan and Paris Saint Germain's Lee Kang-in netted for South Korea as the Asian giants rounded off successful World Cup qualifying campaigns in style.

Japan romped to a 6-0 thrashing of Patrick Kluivert's Indonesia in Osaka, while South Korea cruised to a 4-0 win over Kuwait in Seoul where fans were treated to a late appearance by their idol Son Heung-min.

FA Cup winner Kamada struck twice in the first half for Japan, with Takefusa Kubo, Ryoya Morishita, Shuto Machino and substitute Mao Hosoya also on target against Indonesia, which finished fourth in Group C.