Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pitched a three-inning simulated game on Tuesday, increasing optimism about his return to the mound in the major leagues.
Asked whether Ohtani could pitch for the team before the All-Star break, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the chances are "north of zero."
Roberts added, "It's tempting. I'm sure Shohei feels tempted to just kind of rip the Band-Aid off and get into a big-league game. But I think we're doing a good job of being patient. And truth be told, I don't think anyone knows the right time to get him in a big-league game. We're still being very careful, I guess."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.