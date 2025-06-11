Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pitched a three-inning simulated game on Tuesday, increasing optimism about his return to the mound in the major leagues.

Asked whether Ohtani could pitch for the team before the All-Star break, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the chances are "north of zero."

Roberts added, "It's tempting. I'm sure Shohei feels tempted to just kind of rip the Band-Aid off and get into a big-league game. But I think we're doing a good job of being patient. And truth be told, I don't think anyone knows the right time to get him in a big-league game. We're still being very careful, I guess."