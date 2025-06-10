Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu stole the spotlight as women's tennis made a historic return to Queen's Club for the first time in 52 years on Monday.

With the dust barely settled from the thrilling French Open titles won by Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff last weekend, Queen's marks the transition to grass courts and this year's event is a milestone moment in the tennis calendar.

Since 1973, Queen's has been solely an ATP event.