Its raucous fans are the self-styled bad boys of Japanese soccer and the team's red shirts, white shorts and black socks bear more than a passing resemblance to Manchester United.
But while the fallen English giants won't be at the Club World Cup, Urawa Reds will and are set to be roared on in the United States by more than 5,000 followers.
Japan's best-supported club faces Inter Milan, River Plate and Monterrey in the opening round when the revamped competition starts on June 14.
