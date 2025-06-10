Luciano Spalletti took charge of Italy one last time on Monday, and while his side sent him off with a win, the sacked manager accepted that he isn't leaving the team in a great place for his replacement and has failed to improve it.

Spalletti paid the ultimate price for a 3-0 drubbing in Norway on Friday as Italy's World Cup qualifying campaign was already compromised in its opening game, and an uninspired 2-0 home win over Moldova was not how he wished to bow out.

"I'm disappointed with the result," Spalletti said at his final press conference.