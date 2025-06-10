The Florida Panthers didn't pull any punches against the visiting Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

The Panthers scored in the opening minute and didn't let up in the scrappy, penalty-filled game, cruising to a 6-1 victory in Sunrise, Fla.

The result gives the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series heading to Game 4 on Thursday night in Sunrise.