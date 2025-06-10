Summer McIntosh smashed the decade-old world record in the women's 200m individual medley on Monday, touching the wall in 2:05.70 for her second record at the Canadian swimming trials.

The 18-year-old eclipsed Hungarian Katinka Hosszu's mark of 2:06.12 set at the 2015 World Championships to become the first woman to duck under 2:06.

It was triple Olympic gold medallist McIntosh's second world record of the meet following her 400m freestyle world record on Saturday.