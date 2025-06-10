Summer McIntosh smashed the decade-old world record in the women's 200m individual medley on Monday, touching the wall in 2:05.70 for her second record at the Canadian swimming trials.
The 18-year-old eclipsed Hungarian Katinka Hosszu's mark of 2:06.12 set at the 2015 World Championships to become the first woman to duck under 2:06.
It was triple Olympic gold medallist McIntosh's second world record of the meet following her 400m freestyle world record on Saturday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.