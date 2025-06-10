Formula One will have two races in Spain next season with Madrid's new street circuit making its debut in September and Italy's Imola dropping off the 24-round calendar, F1 and the governing FIA announced on Tuesday.

Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix will again be the season-opener on March 8 with China's Shanghai circuit hosting round 2 a week later, as the sport enters a new engine era with Cadillac also arriving as an 11th team.

Japan will be round 3 as a standalone event on March 29.