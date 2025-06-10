For the first time since 2000, the NBA Finals are headed to Indianapolis.

The Pacers are even with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1-1 in the best-of-seven Finals as the series rolls into Indiana for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

"We got one. Get to go home and play in front of our fans at Gainbridge," Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith said. "They've been waiting for this for 25 years, so it's exciting to go back and see what the atmosphere will be like."