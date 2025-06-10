Japan's professional baseball body is wavering on whether to relax its own restrictions on the use of social media to meet the demand of fans eager to share their passion via digital platforms.

In February, the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, introduced a ban prohibiting spectators from posting photos and videos of players on the field during play on social media sites.

This proved controversial, with the Japan Professional Baseball Players Association repeatedly asking the body for an easing of the restrictions, describing them as "overly strict when compared with those applied to other sports."