The Oklahoma City Thunder, fueled by an efficient 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, thumped the Indiana Pacers 123-107 on Sunday, punching back hard to even the NBA Finals at one game apiece.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA MVP, connected on 11 of 21 shots and added five rebounds, eight assists and four of Oklahoma City's 10 steals as the Thunder bounced back from an agonizing Game 1 defeat on their home floor.

Jalen Williams added 19 points, and center Chet Holmgren bounced back from a lackluster six-point Game 1 to score 15 points with six rebounds for the Thunder, who limited Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to 17 points, three rebounds and six assists with five turnovers.