Junto Nakatani did not need anyone to tell him that Naoya “Monster” Inoue was sitting ringside for his WBC and IBF bantamweight unification bout against Ryosuke Nishida.

“I saw him while I was looking up at the big screens,” he said with a chuckle.

Nakatani (31-0 put on a show for Japan’s most famous fighter, winning an electric and hard-hitting bout to retain his WBC title, relieve Nishida of the IBF belt and remain on a collision course with Inoue.