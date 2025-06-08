The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to revive their offense Sunday afternoon and avoid a three-game road sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers went 1-for-25 with runners in scoring position while suffering 5-0 and 2-1 losses during the first two games in this series at Busch Stadium.

Their only run Saturday was scored on a wild pitch while Freddie Freeman was striking out. Freeman went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and Will Smith and Tommy Edman each went 0-for-2.