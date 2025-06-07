Novak Djokovic suggested he may well have bidden adieu to Roland Garros after the 38-year-old was defeated in the semifinals by Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Following his 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) loss to the world No. 1, Djokovic stopped briefly on his way off Court Philippe Chatrier and took a moment to "show his gratitude" to the Paris crowd.

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end," said three-time champion Djokovic.