Brad Marchand scored the overtime winning goal to give the visiting Florida Panthers a roller coaster-ride 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday that evened the Stanley Cup Final.

After the Panthers surrendered a final-minute Oilers goal to force overtime, they recovered thanks to Marchand's breakaway tally at 8:05 of the second overtime period, his second goal of the night.

Seth Jones collected one goal and one assist while Sam Bennett and Dmitry Kulikov notched single tallies for the Panthers, who tied the best-of-seven series at 1. Nate Schmidt and Anton Lundell added a pair of assists for the defending Stanley Cup champions.