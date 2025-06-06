World number one Aryna Sabalenka battled past four-time champion Iga Swiatek to reach her first French Open final with a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 win on Thursday that ended the Pole's reign in Paris and snapped her 26-game winning streak at the tournament.

The Belarusian will face 2022 finalist Coco Gauff in Saturday's showcase match after the American crushed French hopes with a straight-sets victory over wild card Lois Boisson.

Sabalenka's power proved too much for defending champion Swiatek, who was looking to become the first female player in the Open era since 1968 to win four consecutive titles in Paris.