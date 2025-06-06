Hajime Moriyasu has already led Japan to qualification for next year's World Cup finals but there was no disguising his frustration at his understrength side losing 1-0 to Australia in Perth on Thursday.

Aziz Behich's 90th-minute strike consigned Samurai Blue to a first loss to Australia in 16 years and a first defeat in all matches since February last year.

"It ended up being an extremely frustrating and disappointing result," Moriyasu told reporters.