Novak Djokovic said beating Alexander Zverev on Wednesday was a "testament" to his ability to compete at the highest level as the 38-year-old reached the semifinals of the French Open to inch closer to a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic fought past No. 3 Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in a grueling night session duel that captivated Court Philippe Chatrier for over three hours.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner moves on to face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals after the Italian raced past the unseeded Alexander Bublik in straight sets earlier in the day.