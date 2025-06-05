Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva praised Cristiano Ronaldo's "hunger" after the 40-year-old striker continued to defy the years with a 68th-minute winner that booked a spot in Sunday's Nations League final.

Ronaldo came into the tournament amid swirling doubts about his future at the club level, with the veteran's contract at Saudi side Al-Nassr set to expire at the end of June.

In May, the Portuguese posted on social media "the chapter is over" as reports emerged that he could switch to another club, potentially Saudi side Al Hilal, in order to play at the Club World Cup in the United States in June.