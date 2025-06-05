Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal with 31 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old German center scored his second goal of the game on a power play from in front of the net, with Oilers captain Connor McDavid taking a pass from Corey Perry and firing the puck to Draisaitl, who beat Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

"It was just a number of really good plays — great pass by Corey down low to get it to Davo (McDavid) and then obviously a great pass by Davo," Draisaitl said.