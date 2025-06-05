Some Steelers fans were upset about quarterback Mason Rudolph's recent appearance at a Donald Trump rally, prompting a response from the team.

Rudolph, along with veteran safety Miles Killebrew and 1970s-era running back Rocky Bleier, presented the U.S. president with a Steelers No. 47 jersey during an event near Pittsburgh on Friday.

Some fans were unhappy about it and voiced their complaints with the team, which responded with an email on Monday that reminded fans that the opinions of individual players "do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization."