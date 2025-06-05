Athletes at next year's Asian Games in Japan will stay on a "floating village" cruise ship and in converted shipping containers, an organizing official said, defending the cost-cutting move.

The plan will see 4,600 athletes and officials housed on the ship for the duration of the Asian Games, which are being held in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, 2026.

Organizers will lease a luxury cruise liner that will be docked at Nagoya's port.