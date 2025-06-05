Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has piled up individual accolades in leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals, but the Canadian guard says a title triumph against the Indiana Pacers is the prize that matters.

"I don't play for the individual stuff, I don't play for anything else besides winning — I never have in my whole life," Gilgeous-Alexander said Wednesday, a day before the Thunder host the Pacers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven championship series.

From youth basketball in Canada through college basketball in the United States, Gilgeous-Alexander said, his focus has been on winning titles.