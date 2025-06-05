Next year's NBA All-Star Game will feature a "USA versus the World" format, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Wednesday.
The move comes after last February's revamped tournament-style format was seen as a flop by players and drew relatively low U.S. television ratings.
When asked on Fox Sports One about having a USA vs. the World format for the game, the first word out of Silver's mouth was "Yes."
