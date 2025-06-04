With the Japan Sumo Association accepting former yokozuna Hakuho’s resignation this week, only four of the 10 most recently retired grand champions remain part of the sport’s governing body.

While that quartet may have won a combined total of 30 Emperor’s Cups during their active days, the six that departed accounted for 117 — almost four times as many.

It’s a significant loss of high level experience and one that hurts sumo’s efforts to both find and keep young talent in the sport.