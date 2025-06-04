Bruno Fernandes confirmed Tuesday he rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Manchester United, saying he wanted to "continue to play at the highest level."

Speaking to media in a Portugal camp ahead of Wednesday's Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich, Fernandes confirmed he received an "exciting offer" from Al Hilal but wanted to be part of Ruben Amorim's rebuild at Old Trafford.

Reports said Al Hilal was willing to pay United up to £100 million ($135 million) for the 30-year-old Portugal international.