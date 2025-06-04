Pundits and proponents of starting any quarterback but Sam Darnold received an emphatic hush from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald on Tuesday.

Whether Darnold, 27, was the best option to start for Seattle this season became a hotter topic on Monday after a rough showing in organized team activities. He was intercepted twice in a span of three plays during 7-on-7 drills. A radio host asked Macdonald in an interview Tuesday morning whether he could envision another quarterback starting for any reason other than an injury to Darnold.

"No, you guys are crazy," Macdonald said in the live call on 710 AM in Seattle. "I respect that you've got to ask it, but it's just a crazy question. It's just not going to happen. Sam's our starting quarterback. We love him. He's doing a tremendous job."