Tom Thibodeau was fired as coach of the New York Knicks on Tuesday, three days after his team was ousted from the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks, who have not won the NBA title since 1973, fell to Indiana in six games in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals, falling short of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 despite their best playoff run in 25 years.

Thibodeau spent five seasons as coach of the Knicks, guiding New York into the playoffs four times, this being their deepest run after losing in the second round the past two seasons. New York dethroned NBA 2024 champion the Boston Celtics in round two.