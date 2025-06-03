Novak Djokovic eased into a record-breaking 19th Roland Garros quarterfinal with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Cameron Norrie on Monday.

The three-time French Open champion will renew his rivalry with third seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight on Wednesday after seeing off Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

His tally of 19 quarterfinal appearances at Roland Garros is the record for a single Grand Slam tournament.