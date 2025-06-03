Unseeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik hailed his surprise four-set victory over Jack Draper in the French Open last 16 on Monday as the "best moment of his life."

The world number 62, who has dropped from a career-high of 17th a year ago, fought back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and reach the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career.

"You know, sometimes in life there's only one chance and I had the feeling that that was mine and I couldn't let it slip. Standing here is the best moment of my life, period," said the 27-year-old in his on-court interview.

"You know I'm standing here like I won the thing, but at the end what can I say ...

"Thank you guys. I can't cry here, come on, stop. Let me be in peace. I still have a match to go, I'm a professional tennis player, I've got to get ready."

British fifth seed Draper was a heavy favorite after a strong season so far in which he has won the Indian Wells title and reached the Madrid Open final.

But Bublik produced an inspired performance to set up a last-eight tie at Roland Garros against either world No. 1 Jannik Sinner or Russian Andrey Rublev.

Bublik sealed the win in a dramatic final game, in which Draper missed five break points, on his second match point.