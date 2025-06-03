Unseeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik hailed his surprise four-set victory over Jack Draper in the French Open last 16 on Monday as the "best moment of his life."
The world number 62, who has dropped from a career-high of 17th a year ago, fought back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and reach the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career.
"You know, sometimes in life there's only one chance and I had the feeling that that was mine and I couldn't let it slip. Standing here is the best moment of my life, period," said the 27-year-old in his on-court interview.
"You know I'm standing here like I won the thing, but at the end what can I say ...
"Thank you guys. I can't cry here, come on, stop. Let me be in peace. I still have a match to go, I'm a professional tennis player, I've got to get ready."
British fifth seed Draper was a heavy favorite after a strong season so far in which he has won the Indian Wells title and reached the Madrid Open final.
But Bublik produced an inspired performance to set up a last-eight tie at Roland Garros against either world No. 1 Jannik Sinner or Russian Andrey Rublev.
Bublik sealed the win in a dramatic final game, in which Draper missed five break points, on his second match point.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.