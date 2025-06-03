Zico was instrumental in Japan's development as a football nation, and has warned that players are moving to Europe too young, citing his native Brazil as a cautionary tale.

The midfield legend ended his playing career in Japan after helping to launch the professional J. League in 1993 and he also coached the country's national team from 2002 to 2006.

He maintains a connection to Japan as an adviser to Kashima Antlers, the club he helped build into the country's most successful and where he has served as a player, coach and technical director for the past 30 years.