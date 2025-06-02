Retired former yokozuna Hakuho, a native of Mongolia who is now known as Miyagino oyakata, or stablemaster, will quit the Japan Sumo Association, the body said Monday. His departure comes more than a year after his stable closed down over a physical abuse incident involving one of its wrestlers.

Quitting the JSA means the former yokozuna will no longer be part of the sumo wrestling world as a stablemaster, a role responsible for training and mentoring junior wrestlers. The JSA accepted his resignation and he will officially leave the association on June 9.

Hakuho, who is currently in Mongolia, is expected to hold a news conference next week, according to media reports.