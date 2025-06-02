Unfancied Pyramids FC of Egypt might have been crowned African champions on Sunday, but their Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic said they still faced a struggle to assert themselves in their own country.

The club — which changed its name, moved to Cairo and won promotion to the Egyptian top flight seven years ago — triumphed in the CAF Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win over two legs against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

It was a second trophy, after Egyptian Cup success last season, for the club in just its second Champions League campaign.