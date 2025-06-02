Ben Rice hit a two-run home run and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough went six strong innings against his former club as the visiting New York Yankees avoided a three-game sweep in a World Series rematch with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

DJ LeMahieu had four hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Yankees finished a 6-3 road trip against the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers. It was LeMahieu's first four-hit game since June of 2021.

Yarbrough (3-0), who received his World Series ring this weekend after making 32 relief appearances with the Dodgers last season, gave up one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts in his fifth start of the season.