Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner flexed their muscles on Saturday, powering into the fourth round of the French Open in straight sets, as Madison Keys saved three match points to advance alongside three other American women.

Djokovic eased past Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier to keep his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title on track.

The three-time French Open winner took just over two hours to beat 153rd-ranked Misolic and will next play Britain's 81st-ranked Cameron Norrie for a place in the quarterfinals.