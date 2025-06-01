Sweden's Maja Stark continued her impressive play at the U.S. Women's Open on Saturday, shooting a 2-under 70 to take a one-shot lead entering the final round at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

Stark, who sits at 7-under 209 through three rounds, posted three birdies and one bogey as she moved up one spot after Friday's 69. The 25-year-old is seeking just her second victory on the LPGA Tour, having won the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

"Probably going to go work out in the morning to try to get some nerves out, but I think just keep having fun with it because when I play scared, that's when I mess up, and you can't really play scared at a course like this," Stark said about her mindset heading into the final round.