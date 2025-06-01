Yuki Tsunoda was left baffled on Saturday after qualifying 20th and last for the Spanish Grand Prix in his Red Bull, while teammate Max Verstappen was third.

The Japanese driver had received support in his struggles from team boss Christian Horner on Friday, but on Saturday hit a new low that confirmed how challenging the car is for anyone other than the four-time world champion.

Last season, Sergio Perez experienced a series of problems and poor results which led to his exit and this year began with Liam Lawson in the second car, but for only two races.