The Indiana Pacers, fueled by 31 points from Pascal Siakam and a 21-point double-double from Tyrese Haliburton, beat the New York Knicks 125-108 on Saturday to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

The Pacers used a big third quarter to break open a close game and kept the pressure on in the fourth period to win the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals four games to two.

They reached the championship series for the second time in franchise history, and will be chasing their first title when the NBA Finals open in Oklahoma City on Thursday.