Max Muncy hit two home runs and tied a career high with seven RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers scored 10 runs in the first two innings and rolled to an 18-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Saturday to take the opening two games of a World Series rematch.

Rookies Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing added home runs as the Dodgers continued to give the Yankees fits after winning four of five World Series games last fall. The Dodgers finished with a season-high 21 hits, including two from reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Dodgers starter Landon Knack (3-2) gave up one run on five hits in six innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Freddie Freeman had two hits, finishing with a .410 batting average in May. He's hitting .374 on the season.