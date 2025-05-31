Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will lock horns in Saturday's Champions League final with the French side hoping to win European club soccer's biggest prize for the first time and the Italians eyeing their fourth title.

The match, which kicks off at Bayern Munich's 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena at 9:00 p.m. (Sunday at 4:00 a.m. in Japan), pits an experienced Inter against a PSG team appearing in its second final since the transformative Qatari takeover of the club in 2011.

Whoever wins will succeed Real Madrid as champions, and excitement is notably at a fever pitch back in Paris, where around 40,000 people will watch on giant screens at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium and a huge police presence is planned around the city.