Mao Saigo took aim at a second straight major title on Friday, firing a 6-under-par 66 to grab a three-shot lead over a group including top-ranked Nelly Korda and compatriot Hinako Shibuno after two rounds of the U.S. Women's Open in Wisconsin.

The Japanese golfer, who won a five-way playoff to lift her first major trophy at the Chevron Championship, shrugged off a spectacular piece of bad luck to build a 36-hole total of 136 at Erin Hills.

Korda posted a 5-under-par 67 to headline a group of six players on 139.