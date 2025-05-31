Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, including one in a four-run sixth inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-5 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Friday in a World Series rematch that resembled an October contest.

Freddie Freeman added an RBI double in the sixth, Andy Pages hit a game-tying single and Michael Conforto walked with the bases loaded for the go-ahead score. Pages finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Freeman had three hits, while Ohtani now has five home runs in his past five games, with three of those coming in the first inning of a game. Two of them, including a blast Friday, came on the opposition's first pitch of the game.