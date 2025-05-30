French Open veteran Richard Gasquet's career ended with a defeat against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, while seasoned veteran Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title by battling into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

Third seed Alexander Zverev, teenager Mirra Andreeva and American title contenders Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys all won on a windy afternoon, but former champion Barbora Krejcikova and ninth seed Alex De Minaur crashed out.

Sinner brought down the curtain on Gasquet's long professional journey, hammering the 38-year-old 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 for his second win over the local favorite in as many editions of the tournament and then led the tributes.