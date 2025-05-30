Former champion Kim A-lim fired six birdies in a 4-under-par 68 to headline a group of six players tied atop a log-jammed leaderboard after the first round of the 80th U.S. Women's Open on Thursday.
Fellow South Korean Im Jin-hee, Rio Takeda, Americans Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin and Spanish LPGA rookie Julia Lopez Ramirez shared the lead, one stroke in front of a group of five players tied at 3-under.
Another seven players were two adrift, but Kim said she wouldn't expend her energy worrying about who might be in striking distance.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.