The Edmonton Oilers earned a shot at revenge in the Stanley Cup Final after claiming a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday to close out the Western Conference finals.
Connor McDavid collected one goal and one assist as the Oilers dispatched the Stars in five games in the best-of-seven series.
Next up is a rematch of last year's Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Florida won that series in seven games.
