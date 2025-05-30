Lewis Hamilton said he has a great relationship with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami and that continuing speculation about friction between them is just noise.

Terse radio exchanges at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton's race debut in the Italian Formula One team's red overalls, raised questions in March and they resurfaced in Monaco last Sunday.

Then the seven-time world champion was heard asking Adami over the team radio, "are you upset with me?" after the Italian did not respond to earlier messages.