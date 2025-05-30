Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 56 points as the New York Knicks kept their playoff campaign alive with a 111-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, the Knicks roared back to life in front of a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden with a wire-to-wire win that sets up a Game 6 in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Brunson was once again the standout performer for New York, finishing with 32 points including four 3-pointers.