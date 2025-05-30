The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have morphed from mere sporting events into cultural phenomena in the United States.

Each year from March until early April, talk of brackets, cinderellas, Sweet 16s and Final Fours fill the air as “March Madness” rumbles to life on Selection Sunday and dominates the sports landscape until the champions cut down the nets. Thanks to the tournaments, college basketball becomes the most popular sport in the U.S. for about three weeks each year.

Jay Li, the CEO and co-founder of the Asian University Basketball League (AUBL), which will launch later this year, sees the impact the NCAA tournament has in the U.S. and thinks: Why not in Asia, too?