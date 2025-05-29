Carlos Alcaraz overcame a minor blip to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday as women's title rivals Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka made short work of their opponents.

No. 2 seed Alcaraz, the defending champion, came through 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 against Hungarian Fabian Marozsan to earn his 17th win in 18 matches on clay this season.

"Second set, he started to play better, and he didn't miss a lot, so it was a little bit difficult to deal with his game," Alcaraz said.