Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hopes that winning the UEFA Conference League can act as a starting point to a new era of success for the Blues.
Maresca's men roared back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to thrash Real Betis 4-1 on Wednesday to collect their first trophy since an American consortium bought the club from former owner Roman Abramovich in 2022.
The victory in Wroclaw rounded off a fine first season in charge for Maresca, who also helped Chelsea secure a return to the Champions League next season by finishing fourth in the Premier League.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.