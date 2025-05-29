Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hopes that winning the UEFA Conference League can act as a starting point to a new era of success for the Blues.

Maresca's men roared back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to thrash Real Betis 4-1 on Wednesday to collect their first trophy since an American consortium bought the club from former owner Roman Abramovich in 2022.

The victory in Wroclaw rounded off a fine first season in charge for Maresca, who also helped Chelsea secure a return to the Champions League next season by finishing fourth in the Premier League.